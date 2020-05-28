English Premier League to restart — at last

Manchester — The Premier League season would restart on June 17, the BBC reported on Thursday.

But a spokesperson for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was still on the go.

The season will get under way on the Wednesday date with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, which are both games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played at the weekend of June 19-21, the report said. All games will be behind closed doors.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teams returned to small group training last week.

On Wednesday, clubs agreed to move to phase 2 of the comeback with players working in larger groups and closer to each other. The next step would be full contact training and preparation for the return to action.

Liverpool, searching for their first league title in 30 years, lead the standings by 25 points.

Reuters