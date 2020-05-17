More than 6-million Germans tune in for restart of football

Berlin — The restart of the Bundesliga behind locked doors on Saturday attracted more than 6-million viewers watching in Germany, a record for broadcaster Sky, according to specialist website DWDL.de.

When the German league resumed on Saturday after a two-month break due to the coronavirus, Sky had 3.68-million viewers watching on its subscription TV channels in Germany. The domestic figure is more than double the usual audience for a typical round of Saturday matches.

In addition, 2.45-million viewers watched the “Konferenz” — a simultaneous live broadcast of the five afternoon games, where coverage moved from stadium to stadium.

In the day’s main game, Erling Braut Haaland scored the first German league goal since mid-March to help Borussia Dortmund rout rivals Schalke 4-0 and stay in the title race with Bayern Munich.

A spokesperson for the German Football League told AFP the matches were televised by more than 70 broadcasters worldwide, all on previously agreed deals.