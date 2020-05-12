French-based footballers want Safa to help them come home

French-based Bafana Bafana internationals Bongani Zungu and Lebogang Phiri have asked the SA Football Association (Safa) to help them return to SA after the Ligue 1 was cancelled.

Safa president Danny Jordaan has been in contact with Zungu, whose club Amiens SC have been relegated as a result of Ligue 1’s official cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With international travel and SA borders shut‚ the player asked Safa to help find a way home for himself and Phiri.

“I phoned him. I spoke to him. In fact, I spoke to him on Saturday again because he told me his team has now been relegated — he’s trying to get somewhere else‚ and he wants to come back to the country now‚” Jordaan said.

“Both him and Lebogang Phiri. And [Zungu asked] that we should speak to the government to assist them to come home.

“Because of the lockdown and the fact that there are no international flights‚ it’s something that we will work on.”

Paris St Germain were declared champions of Ligue 1 when the league was officially called off on April 30. Amiens were in 19th place in the 20-team top-flight.

Phiri’s Guingamp‚ relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of last season‚ ended eighth in the abbreviated Ligue 2 in 2019/2020.

Jordaan did not say whether Keagan Dolly of Montpellier or Lebo Mothiba of Strasbourg have managed to find a way home or decided to stay in France.