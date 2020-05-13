Sport / Soccer

Wary Luther Singh is back in training as Portugal eases lockdown

The SA Under-23 striker reveals the club’s new routines and his anxieties about catching the virus

13 May 2020 - 17:44 Marc Strydom
Luther Singh in action at the Cosafa Cup match between South Africa and Botswana at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, June 2 2019. Picture: ANESH DIBIKY / GALLO IMAGES
In spite of the extensive health precautions at Portuguese club Moreirense, SA Under-23 striker Luther Singh says he does not yet feel safe.

The club has returned to training  in preparation for the proposed start of the Primeira Liga on June 4.

Singh‚ on loan at Moreirense from Sporting Braga‚ has recovered from a leg fracture sustained in December and has begun training under controlled conditions.

“We started training a week ago‚” Singh said. “First of all we did a test to see if everyone was OK [coronavirus-negative] and everyone was good.

“Then we started training in groups of four‚ where everyone would train different hours. Each coach has a certain time to work with just four players.

“You already are in your kit going to training‚ ready to train. You just take your boots and go with your mask.

“We sanitise and clean our hands‚ first of all. They give us the plastic gloves and the mask to be on the safe side.

“They’re just trying to keep us on the safe side where you get to training prepared‚ you don’t shower at training‚ then you leave and shower at your house.”

Singh said that despite such extensive precautions‚ he does not feel completely protected from the coronavirus.

“I don’t feel safe as yet‚ because some people can get coronavirus without symptoms‚” the 22-year-old told an online media conference of the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“When I go to training I feel like I’m OK‚ and the next minute I feel I’m not OK. Though I haven’t heard of anyone who has it or seen anyone who has it. I go to training and I do what I have to do. I go home and stay in the lockdown.

“I’m following the instructions they gave us from the club and the government and the president.”

Portugal has begun reopening from its lockdown, having earned recognition for a response to the disease that has seen over 28‚000 cases and more than 1‚100 deaths there — far fewer than Iberian neighbour Spain and many other European countries.

Daily new cases dropped from a high of more than 1‚500 on April 10 to just over 200 in early May.

