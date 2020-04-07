European clubs nervously eye Bundesliga players’ return to training

In an interview published on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti, the veteran Italian manager, now in charge at Everton, emphasised that point.

“One of the important things is that all the clubs resume training at the same time, that there are no disparities, that no-one has an advantage over the others,” the Italian told L’Equipe.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann of Dortmund is already putting his players through their paces. “My players haven’t lost too much fitness,” he said. “They’ll be back in shape in a week and a half or two.”

The question of how long players need to safely regain match fitness will face all of Europe’s top clubs after the unprecedented midseason interruption.

“It depends on how long they are confined,” said Spanish coach Juanjo Del Ojo, a fitness trainer at Monaco in French Ligue 1.

“If it lasts five or six weeks, we would need a minimum of three weeks before we can return to the competition with certainty and reduce the risk of injury.”

Xavier Frezza, an independent coach who works with French professional footballers, said “players have never experienced this in their entire lives. A pro player only has a three- to four-week break in the summer, and many of them still do a few things.

“Two months is going to be really weird for them. Some studies have shown a correlation between the number of full training sessions before resuming competition and a reduction in injuries,” he said.

For the players, self-discipline during the lockdown will play a big role. Those who have kept in shape and avoided weight gain will come back a lot better than those who have not.

That explains why Bayern Munich introduced compulsory group training by video conference from the first day of confinement, maintaining a rhythm and team peer pressure.

The risks are all the greater as any resumption will bear no resemblance to the preseason, when the pace picks up gradually. The clubs will have to complete the high-pressure part of the season playing twice a week at home and in Europe.

This raises the question of whether clubs that start training first will have an advantage over those that have been confined for longer.

“A week’s difference, when you don’t even have three weeks of preparation, physically and technically it can make a big difference,” said Frezza.

Former Borussia Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl suspects some “crazy” results if and when the league resumes after the forced hiatus.

“My guess is that the results will be more unpredictable, there will be movement in the table with the odd surprise or two,” Kehl, part of Dortmund’s management team, told Monday’s edition of German magazine Kicker.

