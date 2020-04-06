Sport

British boxer Nigel Benn reveals his coronavirus loss

06 April 2020 - 16:09 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/SERGIY TRYAPITSYN
Picture: 123RF/SERGIY TRYAPITSYN

London — British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brothers, Mark, has died of coronavirus.

The 56-year-old former world champion at two weights said Mark had been the “joker” of the family.

It came as the number of UK coronavirus-related deaths climbed by 621 to 4,934 and infections rose by 5,903 to 47,806.

“My brother Mark passed Away 2day (Covid 19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold,” he wrote.

“May he Rest In Peace love u Mark.”

Benn — whose 23-year-old son Conor is a promising pugilist with an unblemished record — was one of seven boys but lost his older brother Andy when he fell out of a window aged just eight.

Benn was dubbed the “Dark Destroyer” for his aggressive style and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with compatriots Chris Eubank and Michael Watson.

Benn was WBO middleweight champion in 1990 and then went on to become WBC super-middleweight champion, holding the belt between 1992 and 1996 before losing his crown to South African Thulani Malinga.

He retired from the ring in 1996 after twice failing to wrest the WBO super-middleweight title from Irishman Stephen Collins.

Benn is not the first from the sport in Britain to lose a relative due to the coronavirus.

The grandmother and father of British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde died within a few days of each other. The 28-year-old made an emotional appeal to the public to “just stay home” to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

“It’s serious!” Yarde wrote on social media.

“People are still going out when they don’t need to. I know there’s a lot of opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain’t worth risking your life and others. Just stay home.” 

AFP

Scrap the season and start over, says Man United’s Luke Shaw

Player not in favour of playing last nine matches without spectators
Sport
3 hours ago

Coronavirus brings football to a crossroads

The economy is going to change, and it will take the sport with it
Sport
4 days ago

Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring coronavirus rules

The pair’s ‘irresponsible behaviour’ included escaping from isolation in a hospital
Sport
21 hours ago

New Zealand Super Rugby teams get financial lifeline

Five New Zealand Super Rugby teams offered grants by local governing body as income dries up under corona lockdown
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Bangalore is burdened by title pressure, says ...
Sport
2.
This day in history ... Cantona and Messi strike ...
Sport
3.
Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Wayne Rooney criticises targeting of Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Little joy for lower-level tennis players as WTA works to boost income

Sport / Other Sport

Coronavirus aces Wimbledon

Sport

Coronavirus may prove a virtual sports game changer

Sport

Turkey’s World Cup hero tests positive for coronavirus

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.