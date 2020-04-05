Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring coronavirus rules

Suva — Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested for ignoring the Pacific nation’s coronavirus self-isolation rules, with local authorities saying their “irresponsible behaviour” would be reported to rugby’s world governing body.

The two men have not been identified, but the Fiji Rugby Union confirmed they were professionals and media reported them variously to be sevens players and internationals.

The news brought an emotional response from Simon Raiwalui, who works for Fiji Rugby with the title of high-performance GM.

“For those of you that have chosen not to respect the mandatory 14-day self isolation, shame on you and each of you will have your day of reckoning,” the former Fiji international lock posted on Facebook late on Saturday.