Sport / Soccer

Chelsea owner offers medics free hotel accommodation

Roman Abramovich to cover costs of medical staff in London who are unable to travel home

18 March 2020 - 15:18 Agency Staff
Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

London — Chelsea Football Club will provide free accommodation to staff of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) in a hotel at the club’s Stamford Bridge stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League club’s owner, Roman Abramovich, will fund the service that will allow medical professionals in London a chance to rest if they are unable to travel home or face long commutes.

The scheme will be put in place for two months, but could be extended if needed.

There have been 1,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths in Britain.

“It was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation,” the club announced.

“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and wellbeing of these crucial personnel at this critical time.”

Chelsea do not know when they will next return to the pitch, with the Premier League suspended until at least April 4, though that date is set to be pushed back at a meeting of Premier League clubs on Thursday.

But in the absence of football, the Blues are the latest club to make an offer of community support at a time of crisis.

Liverpool players contributed to a £40,000 donation from the club to help keep local food banks running. Aston Villa and Brighton were among the clubs to donate food prepared for last weekend’s matches to homeless charities.

Fourth-tier club Stevenage are preparing a community careline that will help isolated local residents over 70 with day-to-day needs such as delivery of food and prescriptions.

AFP

Japan Olympic Committee chief tests positive for virus

Kozo Tashima may have contracted coronavirus in Europe and officials insist the summer Games will take place in July
Sport
22 hours ago

SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

Percy Tau is in line for Championship and Cup medals with Club Brugge if the season is completed
Sport
22 hours ago

Sharks happy for a break as Super Rugby put on hold

Games have been called off due to the coronavirus, with the Durban side leading the log
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby in the time of the coronavirus — what’s next?

It might only be a temporary break, but it is possible that the season is already over
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Pieter-Steph du Toit escapes leg amputation after ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Pitso Mosimane takes a dig at PSL prosecutor ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs and Pirates keep training, but Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Comrades sets date for decision on 2020 down run
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Japan Olympic Committee chief tests positive for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sars staff on high alert over coronavirus

National

Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners on coronavirus fears

World / Middle East

WATCH: How coronavirus could affect growth in Africa

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.