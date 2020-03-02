Sport / Soccer

Liverpool miss out on the records

02 March 2020 - 14:17 Rohith Nair
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp (L), defender Andrew Robertson (C) and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain react at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp (L), defender Andrew Robertson (C) and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain react at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

London — The following are three talking points from the weekend’s Premier League games:

Liverpool fall short of two records

Arsenal did not play this weekend — with their league opponents Manchester City busy lifting a third consecutive League Cup at Wembley — but their fans had reason to cheer when Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at Watford.

Liverpool’s first loss of the season means they cannot finish the campaign unbeaten to match Arsenal’s “Invincibles” of 2003-04.

The Anfield club’s unbeaten run was snapped at 44 games, falling five short of Arsenal’s record of 49 unbeaten matches 16 years ago.

Having also equalled Manchester City’s 2017 record of 18 consecutive wins in the league, victory at Vicarage Road would have given Liverpool bragging rights but Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney had other ideas.

De Gea blunder 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to the defence of his goalkeeper David De Gea, describing him as the “best goalkeeper in the world”, despite his blunder in their 1-1 draw against Everton.

De Gea gifted Everton the lead in the third minute when he smashed his delayed clearance into the incoming Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the ball flew into the net.

De Gea has committed seven errors that have directly led to an opposition goal in the league since the start of last season — the most alongside Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United), Bernd Leno (Arsenal) and Jordan Pickford (Everton).

De Gea, who made a crucial late save in the march against. Everton, has Solskjaer ’s trust but Dean Henderson could be challenging him next season after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United.

Bottom teams turn the tables

Bottom-side Norwich City had reason to celebrate when they beat third-placed Leicester City on Friday to close the gap on those above them but their joy was short-lived as both West Ham United and Watford climbed out of the relegation zone.

West Ham accomplished the double over Southampton, winning 3-1 at home with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl describing the goals his side conceded as an “absolute joke”.

Watford, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone for the second time this season after their shock win over Liverpool.

Reuters

Wolves come from behind to down Spurs

Win puts Wolverhampton side in sixth spot in league table, just behind Manchester United
Sport
22 hours ago

Klopp focuses on positive side of Liverpool’s shock defeat

Manager shrugs off loss to underdogs Watford as team chases the Champions League, Premier League and domestic Cup treble
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I want my Olympic gold‚ Le Clos says after dope ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Klopp focuses on positive side of Liverpool’s ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer laments derby result
Sport / Soccer
4.
Wayde van Niekerk to focus on 400m at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Barca pay penalty of missed chances against Real
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Middendorp praises Akpeyi for superb performance against Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Klopp focuses on positive side of Liverpool’s shock defeat

Sport / Soccer

Caf bans Zimbabwe stadiums as unfit for international matches

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns keeper in battle to be fit for big match

Sport / Soccer

In-form Pirates look to dominate Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.