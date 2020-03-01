Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said that an immense performance from goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in Amakhosi’s 1-0 Soweto derby win against Orlando Pirates on Saturday was made more impressive by the circumstances in which it came.

Akpeyi’s mistake in a 2-1 home defeat to Maritzburg United‚ a result that put Chiefs under pressure going into the derby as their Premiership lead was cut from nine to four points‚ had seen calls for Bafana and Amakhosi veteran Itumeleng Khune to return in goal.

Middendorp said such a situation never made it easy for Akpeyi‚ and praised the Nigeria No 1 for responding with a monster performance.

“Compliments‚ not because of the result‚ because we have seen a great performance from Daniel Akpeyi over months‚” Middendorp said.

“I think it’s an unbelievable character if you come into a club with everybody’s first choice [Khune] being injured at that time‚ now coming back. And at any time you get pressurised — another one should play‚ another one should play.

“I think it’s an incredible performance under these circumstances‚ what we see week-in‚ week-out from Daniel Akpeyi.

“Compliments to him in particular. Otherwise the entire team has contributed.”

It was also a brave decision by Middendorp to stick with the man who‚ apart from one glaring error‚ had played a big part in Chiefs leading the league‚ knowing that if it backfired the coach would have been castigated.

“That’s the job we are in as coaches — it backfires‚” Middendorp said.

“If you really think so far, that it might backfire, then go and sell insurance or do something else.”

Chiefs now have a seven-point lead over second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have played a game fewer‚ and nine points over Pirates‚ who have played one more game.

Amakhosi meet AmaZulu at FNB on Saturday.