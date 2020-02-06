Sport / Soccer

Mosimane prepares for Al Ahly backlash after Champions League draw

Sundowns coach believes the Egyptian side will have revenge on their minds after his team thrashed them in 2019

06 February 2020 - 16:46 Nick Said
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at PSL Headquarters on February 6 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at PSL Headquarters on February 6 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Al Ahly did not respect his side in the 2019 Caf Champions League quarterfinals‚ but things will be different in this campaign after the Brazilians handed them a 5-1 aggregate thrashing.

Sundowns and Ahly were paired in the quarterfinals of the elite club competition for the second year running‚ and Mosimane believes the eight-time winners will be better prepared to face his side this time round.

“They are the same teams‚ but different games‚ different years and a different mentality and mood‚” Mosimane said.

“I believe Al Ahly did not know us and did not respect us [in 2019]. But after we knocked them out‚ the motivation will be different and they will be more prepared.

“It will be more difficult for us because they now know us‚ but they will also be under pressure because they are always favourites and there will be pressure to beat us.

“We will see how it goes but pressure is on Al Ahly and not us.”

Sundowns inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Ahly in Pretoria in 2019‚ still the heaviest defeat in the club’s Champions League history‚ and a result that sent shockwaves through the Cairo club‚ who will no doubt have revenge on their minds.

Should Sundowns advance they will face the winner of the quarterfinal between nemesis Wydad Casablanca and Etoile du Sahel from Tunisia.

Astonishingly‚ Sundowns have met Moroccans Wydad 10 times in less than three years in the Champions League‚ including in the group stages in 2020 where they took four points off the North Africans.

“It is an unbelievable draw‚” Mosimane said.

“It looks like whatever Sundowns do‚ we follow the same teams again. We have been getting WAC [Wydad Casablanca] all the time in our group. Now the same story with Al Ahly.”

Sundowns became the first SA side to advance through the group stages of Africa’s elite competition unbeaten‚ and also collected a club record 14 points in 2020.

Certainly their road to the May 29 final is difficult‚ but none of the three sides potentially in their path should strike fear into Mosimane’s men.

PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs’ 50th anniversary tribute, with Kaizer Motaung and Lebo Manyama

Narrated by SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso, this is the story of Ewert ‘The Lip’ Nene, who helped found Amakhosi
Sport
6 hours ago

We wanted Billiat at 100%, says Middendorp

Chiefs playmaker is back in training after a long absence but is unlikely to start in their next match
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool youngsters set up fifth-round tie with Chelsea

Unfortunate 75th-minute own goal seals victory against Shrewsbury Town
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns seeded in draw, but there are no easy games

SA champions have three potential opponents in the quarterfinals, and they are tough but beatable
Sport
3 days ago

Burnley rue missed chances in Arsenal stalemate

Gunners lucky to come away with a point against determined Clarets
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.