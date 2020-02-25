Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Professional municipalities are key to growth and development Seeing bodies as network industries is central to unlocking capacity building BL PREMIUM

Many of the country’s plans for inclusive growth and sustainable socio-economic development face one challenge that may result in them never being fulfilled — the assumption of a capable state. Key to this is professionalising municipalities and the work they do for the country’s economy and citizens.

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised in his state of the nation address that the provincial and national government would “redouble their efforts to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities as required by section 154 of the constitution”, with 40 municipalities earmarked for this special quadrupled support.