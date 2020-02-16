Sport / Soccer

Liverpool’s big lead at the top is insane, says Klopp

16 February 2020 - 19:34 Martyn Herman
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road in Norwich, the UK, February 15 2020. Picture: MARC ATKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road in Norwich, the UK, February 15 2020. Picture: MARC ATKINS/GETTY IMAGES

Norwich — Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp described his side’s 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League as insane after a 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday continued their romp to the title.

Fifteen more points will wrap up the trophy and the question is when, not if, Liverpool will be crowned as English champions for the first time in 30 years.

“It’s so insane I don’t understand it,” Klopp said. “I’m not smart enough, it’s difficult. Never had that before and I’ve no clue how it happened really. It’s just we are focused on what we are doing and it feels really good.

“It’s outstanding. It’s so difficult. You go in after the game and analyse the game and then say: ‘Oh yeah, yeah, we won the game congratulations’. It’s outstanding. You count the points and it’s three more. It’s unbelievable.”

Klopp’s side were not at their clinical best against a battling Norwich side who held out for almost 80 minutes before substitute Sadio Mane drilled home a late winner.

“Fabinho coming on was very important for the organisation. Sadio was fresh and he helped us to win the game, which was outstanding. I have to watch the goal back but I’m pretty sure it was a fantastic finish,” added Klopp.

“I could tell in all the players faces that they weren’t nervous, they were enjoying it, and if one team was going to score it was going to be us.”

Reuters

Son double sinks Villa to send Spurs fifth

Defensive error opens the door for the South Korean to score a stoppage-time winner
Sport
2 hours ago

Salah at Olympics ‘if Liverpool say so’

The striker, who has been included in the Egypt national team, will play if his English side ok his participation
Sport
3 days ago

Tottenham sense chance to put squeeze on Chelsea

Celebrated Spurs manager knows that the battle for the coveted fourth place is not only with his former club
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Baroka coach under pressure to deliver miracles

Sport / Soccer

United call up Odion Ighalo for crucial Chelsea clash

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool youngsters set up fifth-round tie with Chelsea

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.