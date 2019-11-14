Sport / Soccer KEVIN MCCALLUM: Feel the power of the Klopp Hug News is spreading fast that Liverpool manager and coach Jurgen Klopp has landed in SA BL PREMIUM

The news that Jurgen Klopp landed in Cape Town on Tuesday spread quickly. I found out after a phone call from a radio broadcaster mate in Cape Town on Wednesday morning. He is, like me, a Liverpool fan.

He wanted to hunt him down. He wanted to talk to him. He wanted a Klopp Hug. The Klopp Hug. Many wanted the Hug that is felt around the world.