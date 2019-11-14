KEVIN MCCALLUM: Feel the power of the Klopp Hug
News is spreading fast that Liverpool manager and coach Jurgen Klopp has landed in SA
14 November 2019 - 16:30
The news that Jurgen Klopp landed in Cape Town on Tuesday spread quickly. I found out after a phone call from a radio broadcaster mate in Cape Town on Wednesday morning. He is, like me, a Liverpool fan.
He wanted to hunt him down. He wanted to talk to him. He wanted a Klopp Hug. The Klopp Hug. Many wanted the Hug that is felt around the world.
