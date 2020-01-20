Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his team are still in the Premiership title race despite a 2-0 loss to Cape Town City on Saturday that dented their chances.

There could be further repercussions from that game after winger Sameehg Doutie and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss appeared to push referee Masixole Bambiso‚ which could lead to lengthy bans for them.

Wits trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by 12 points‚ but have three games in hand‚ and if they win those would move up to within three points of Amakhosi‚ who were held to a 1-1 draw by Black Leopards at the weekend.

But games in hand are not the same as points in the bag‚ though Hunt says the rate at which his side are picking up points is encouraging‚ despite the weekend defeat.

“There are only two teams that have two points a game‚ us and Kaizer Chiefs‚” Hunt said‚ suggesting he feels his side are keeping pace with the leaders.

The gap could grow in the coming weeks‚ with Wits involved in CAF Confederation Cup action for the next two weekends‚ during which time Chiefs will play away at Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“We are only halfway now and they have played 18‚” Hunt said. “We are going to be six or seven games behind soon as we go to Guinea [to play Horoya on Sunday] and then play the other team [Djoliba] the following weekend. And we can’t play in midweek [to catch up] because we have to travel.”