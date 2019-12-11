Sport / Soccer

Coach Kaitano Tembo backs youngsters as SuperSport challenge for league title

11 December 2019 - 17:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo intends to keep faith with the emerging young players in his team even with United in the race for the title.

A combination of experienced players and exciting prospects have propelled Matsatsantsa to second place behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs on the Absa Premiership standings after 14 games.

United boast one of the youngest teams in the league with an average age of 26.4 years. Tembo said it is their tradition to promote and test players from the youth structures.

The latest aspiring stars to be given their league debuts are attacking midfielders Oswin Appollis and Khanyisile Mayo, who are 18 and 20 respectively.

Appollis made his debut in the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch last month and Mayo‚ the son of former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs striker Patrick‚ debuted in the 2-0 win over Highlands Park last week.

“When it comes to youngsters‚ it is the history of the club that we always try to give them opportunities‚” said Tembo.

“Apollis got an opportunity recently because we believe in him and also because we were a little bit short in terms of numbers due to injuries. It has always been our policy at the club to try to make sure that we give these talented young players opportunities to prove themselves.”

Starting players

Among Tembo’s key players are Teboho Mokoena (22)‚ Sipho Mbule (21)‚ Luke Fleurs (19)‚ Jamie Webber (21)‚ Luke le Roux (19) and Ghampani Lungu (21).

Mokoena and Mbule have established themselves in the team as starting players while Fleurs‚ Webber‚ Le Roux and Lungu are making strong cases for themselves.

“Tebza Mokoena and Sipho Mbule are key to us this season,” said Tembo.

“Mbule has been consistent. That is the reason he has been playing regularly. He was carrying a bit of weight in the previous seasons, but the fitness team has done wonders with him. He has been playing for 90 minutes and scoring goals. One that comes to mind is the goal he scored against Wits  where he made a run into the box to head the ball into the net. It shows he is in a good physical condition.”

