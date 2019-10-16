Sport / Soccer

Clayton Daniels backs hungry SuperSport to add another trophy to showcase

United host defending champions Baroka in the last-16 stage of the Telkom Knock-out

16 October 2019 - 15:31 Sazi Hadebe
Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo celebrates after winning the MTN8 final match between Highlands Park and SuperSport United. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels is relishing the prospect of adding another trophy to the MTN8 cup they won after beating Highlands Park in the final two weeks ago.

United host Baroka FC in the last-16 stage of the Telkom Knockout at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and the 35-year-old defender said they are in a good position to win a title they last won in 2014.

“It was important that we get the home draw‚” said Daniels of their meeting against the defending champions. “We can use that [playing at home] to our advantage.

“Yes Baroka are champions‚ so it’s going to be a challenge because obviously they want to defend their title. But we’re also hungry still. The way we trained the other day was like we’ve never won anything.

“Coach [Kaitano Tembo] makes us run‚ so it’s a sign that we’re still determined to win more things. We’ve got one piece of the cake [MTN8] and there’s still a lot to eat.”

Daniels said consistency has been the foundation of their success over the past 10 years when the club won six domestic cup competitions.

Clayton Daniels. Picture: SUPPLIED
“It’s important to continue to respect the club’s structure and how we do things‚” Daniels said. “It helps the coach a lot — he’s a young coach still. We work hard for him and he will work hard for us. The balance in the team if you look at the experience and the youth is combining well for us.”

Daniels‚ who has 12 Bafana Bafana caps‚ fears their momentum may have been interrupted by the Fifa international break as it came after their MTN8 triumph.

“We didn’t actually want this break‚ we want the break in December when everyone is having it‚” Daniels said. “Now it will be a difficult fixture list. But having said that‚ every game is going to come thick and fast for us.

“Whether it’s a cup or league game‚ we have to take everything that’s on the table. We want to prove to the whole country that we’re not just going to win the MTN8 and then relax. We’ll keep striving and keep working hard so that we show that we’re a top team in the country.”

