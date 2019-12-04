“I originally came here for three years and I was probably looking to leave after those three years‚ but each time I sat down with Stan he has convinced me to stay.”

The Bafana Bafana star said he has not made up his mind yet and prefers to focus on ending the year with United on a high note.

“There are many different aspects that are going to go with my decision‚ there is a family decision and off course a football decision‚” he said.

“I grew up in the UK playing my football there and I would like to go back and play in one of the leagues there at some stage.

“I am not getting any younger and … I need to consider my playing career.

“There is still a lot to play for because I am still involved with Bafana Bafana, and SuperSport United are a fantastic club.

“Over the years we have managed to win four trophies and we have been to seven cup finals‚ and that’s what drives you as a footballer.

“Staying here would be great because I know I will be competitive‚ but also there are other considerations that will go into my decision.

Give him time

“I will sit down with the club soon and iron out my future‚ and hopefully it will be a decision that will suit both parties.”

United coach Kaitano Tembo said they will give Furman time to make up his mind.

“I think it is a little bit premature for us to be talking about him leaving the club‚” Tembo said.

“It is important for us to give him a little bit of space and time to make a decision.

“When the time is right‚ we will make the proper announcement.”

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams called on Matthews to do his best to convince Furman to stay.

“He is an amazing footballer and an amazing person and hopefully Stan can convince him to stay. He is a wonderful person‚ very spirited and takes everything he does serious.

“At training he kicks the balls when he loses‚ he is always serious about stuff and those are some of the things that I admire about him," Williams said.

“That is why he has been so successful. His positivity has rubbed [off] on us and since he has come here we are a different team.”

