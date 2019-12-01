Sport / Soccer

New manager, same old Arsenal held at Norwich

Caretaker coach and former hero Freddie Ljungberg fails to end Gunners' long wait for a win

01 December 2019 - 19:22 Agency Staff
Arsenal's Swedish interim coach Freddie Ljungberg gestures during the match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Road in Norwich, the UK, December 1 2019. Picture: AFP/LINDSEY PARNABY/ AFP
Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg could not end Arsenal’s long wait for a win as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double only salvaged a 2-2 draw at struggling Norwich on Sunday.

The Canaries twice led through Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell only for Aubameyang to level, first from the penalty spot and then with a clinical finish after the break. But Arsenal also had goalkeeper Bernd Leno to thank for coming away with a point as the German saved brilliantly from Kenny McLean, Pukki and Emiliano Buendia.

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager after seven games without a win in all competitions that had seen the Gunners fall well off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Ljungberg remains a fans’ favourite from his title-winning days as an Arsenal player, but he suffered the same problems as his predecessor as the visitors’ firepower up front was needed to cover up their defensive problems.

Pukki’s deflected shot crept past  Leno in the 21st minute but Norwich’s lead did not last long as Aubameyang scored with a twice-taken penalty after his initial effort was saved by Tim Krul. The kick was ordered to be retaken after VAR ruled Norwich’s players had encroached into the area.

Cantwell’s slide-rule effort restored Norwich’s lead in first-half stoppage time after Arsenal’s defence backed off.

Aubameyang fired in from close range to level again in the 57th minute but it was Norwich who looked the more likely winners, with Leno making several good saves.

Norwich remain second from bottom with 11 points from 14 games while Arsenal are eighth.

AFP, Reuters

 

