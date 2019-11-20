Which Jose Mourinho will turn up at Spurs: the special one or the surly one?

London — Jose Mourinho, the new man in the Tottenham hot seat, is back in the Premier League with a point to prove. The Portuguese is a serial winner across Europe but his reputation was badly tarnished in the final few months of his Manchester United reign, which ended in late 2018.

The man who charmed English football when he arrived as a fresh-faced manager at Chelsea in 2004, labelling himself the “Special One”, left Old Trafford last December under a dark cloud. Now Mourinho has a chance to prove his doubters wrong at a club without any silverware since 2008 but with a sparkling new stadium and a squad of players who reached the Champions League final in June.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” said the 56-year-old, hours after Mauricio Pochettino was shown the door.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Mourinho’s arrival in English football from Champions League winners Porto had a seismic effect. He put Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s billions to spectacular use to end the Arsenal-Manchester United duopoly, winning the Premier League title in his first season and repeating the feat the following year before things turned sour.

Next stop was Inter Milan, who became the first Italian side to complete the treble of league, cup and Champions League.