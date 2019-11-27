Sport / Soccer

Sundowns set for thriller against Angolans

27 November 2019 - 15:02 Nick Said
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns may have been blowing hot and cold in recent matches but there is no doubting the form of their CAF Champions League opponents on Saturday — Angolan side Petro Atletico come into the game with six straight wins behind them.

The two teams get their group C campaign under way at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in a match that kicks-off at 9pm.

Petro have scored 15 goals and conceded two in their excellent recent run‚ while they have just two defeats in their last 28 games in all competitions.

It is an ominous record for Pitso Mosimane’s men against a side packed with individual quality‚ as seen in the stunning goal scored by Ghana defender Inusah Musah in a league game against Primeiro de Maio on Saturday.

Petro have been dealt a blow in the build-up to the game with the news that midfielder Manguxi will miss the match through injury. But they have Angola internationals in defenders Wilson Gaspar‚ Eddie Afonso‚ Mira and Diógenes João‚ and midfielders Herenilson and Além‚ and are fired up after making a return to the Champions League competition for the first time since 2010.

They fly to Johannesburg on Thursday with an entourage that includes 39 players and team officials for one of the club’s biggest matches in many years.

Sundowns and Petro played to a 2-2 aggregate draw in the semifinals of the 2001 Champions League‚ which Sundowns won 5-3 on penalties. That tie saw the sides win their home legs 2-0 before the SA club held their nerve in the shoot-out.

Petro have met SuperSport twice in the Confederation Cup‚ most recently in 2018 when they played to a 0-0 draw in Luanda‚ before scraping a 2-1 home victory thanks to a late strike from Thabo Mnyamane as Matsatsantsa stared an away goals defeat in the face. SuperSport triumphed 2-0 on aggregate when they met Petro in 2013.

