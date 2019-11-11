Cape Town — Coach Steve Komphela is masterminding a quiet revolution at Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ after Sunday’s 3-2 Premiership victory over Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the side to fourth in the table.

Abafana Bes’thende have lost just twice in their 11 league games to date‚ and also have a Telkom Knockout semifinal to look forward to against Sundowns at home on November 23.

It is impressive form from a side that finished in the lower half of the division last season and managed only eight victories all campaign.

Komphela believes it is confidence in their abilities that has bolstered the team’s form‚ citing their mental strength in coming back from a goal down to beat Sundowns on Sunday.

“I said before that if we can find a way to impose ourselves‚ and have the discipline to defend … we were very disciplined defensively and we now have the confidence to go forward and score goals‚” he said.

“It is a great three points for us‚ it was nervous towards the end. Sundowns‚ you cannot question their quality‚ they are a great side. Pitso [Mosimane] and Manqoba [Mngqithi] are doing a great job.”

The match was played in torrential rain and on a sodden pitch‚ and Komphela had praise for referee Abongile Tom for the way he handled the game.

“The referee did very well. It is very difficult to manage a game like this under these conditions. Both teams were very disciplined. It was more of your sweet aggression‚ where whoever has possession needs to be pressed.

“It is amazing — it was raining‚ there were patches of water‚ but the players kept on going and had respect for the game.”

When Arrows meet Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout semifinal at the same Sugar Ray Xulu venue‚ they will keep up a remarkable oddity in their fixture list.

They met Polokwane City twice in succession in the league and Telkom Knockout‚ before two games in a row against SuperSport United that resulted in a cup win and a league draw.

Their next two games are those against Sundowns‚ and with one win already delivered‚ Komphela is hopeful Arrows can keep up their excellent record when facing teams in quick succession.

“It looks like twins … twins against Polokwane City‚ twins against SuperSport. Let’s hope God delivers this twin‚” he said.