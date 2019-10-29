Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach impressed by work rate of Nurković

29 October 2019 - 14:53 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ernst Middendorp. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has praised the work rate of his Serbian striker Samir Nurković‚ who scored a brace during their 2-0 win over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Sunday.

Nurkovic scored in either half to give Chiefs a much-needed morale booster ahead of the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal showdown against Orlando Pirates on Saturday and also to hand Sundowns their first league defeat of the season.

“His work rate is exceptional‚” said Middendorp, who has guided Amakhosi to the top of the Premiership standings with 22 points from nine matches.

“I think this is something that we are not having in SA soccer. This is something that every time being prepared to top it up on 100%‚ you can learn something that you should always be prepared. I am every day prepared to learn.”

Middendorp also praised the 27-year-old for his willingness to learn from his teammates since he joined Amakhosi as an unknown during the off-season.

“The influence is not only his own actions‚ it comes in the direction of teammates who are on the side because he is prepared to cover‚ to run to move. Other players are getting inspired by this and it is a clear impact that he has given to the team with what he is doing.”

With Chiefs leading the pack in the league‚ Middendorp said it is too early to start talking about winning the championship that has eluded them since the 2014/2015 season.

“It is not running away‚ we won a game today and that is all. I am not going to spend too much time talking about whatever is going on in the league.

“If you start now to have sweetness in your eyes and celebrating‚ you will have a big problem towards the end of the season because after two or three games it may be totally different.”

Chiefs triumph as Middendorp silences Mosimane

Amakhosi confirm their recent improvement
Sport
1 day ago

Middendorp vs Mosimane: Chiefs coach refuses to gloat

Manager warns that the season ahead will be filled with twists and turns
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs’ opening goal was offside, says Pitso Mosimane

Sundowns coach blames match officials for 2-0 score at Soweto derby
Sport
1 day ago

