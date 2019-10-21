Sport / Soccer

Chiefs game is not our big clash of the week, says Mosimane

21 October 2019 - 14:41 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane stepped up the psychological warfare ahead of his side’s league showdown against Kaizer Chiefs and said the hugely anticipated encounter was not the Pretoria club’s biggest game of the week.

Never one to mince his words‚ Mosimane said their meeting with Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on Sunday is not the most important match this week as it will have no bearing on the race for the league title.

Sundowns host Highlands Park at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday and the crafty Mosimane said he preferred to turn his focus on the “big” game against coach Owen da Gama’s charges rather than on Chiefs.

“You know how Highlands Park play‚ they are tough and that game may also get you injuries and yellow or red cards‚” said Mosimane.

“The Highlands game is a big game for us. Both games have three points if you win them, but if you start focusing on the Chiefs game you are being emotional. We must win the Highlands Park game because that’s our big game and we don’t have to beat Chiefs to win the league.

“We played [at Lucas Moripe Stadium] last year [2018] and never won‚ so we need to get the three points from Highlands and you are not going to get it easy.

“You know ODG [Owen da Gama] has his team tight‚ nobody scores [easily] against them‚ they are hard runners and they have a few players who played for us and want to do well against us.”

Mosimane will hope his players maintain their appetite for goals against Highlands and Chiefs this week after they thumped AmaZulu 5-0 in the Telkom Knockout on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was an interested spectator at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, and perhaps indicative of the building tension ahead of the high-profile match‚ the Amakhosi mentor was booed by Sundowns supporters after they spotted him in the stands.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I was amazed where the noise was coming from‚” Mosimane said‚ referring to the boos that were directed at Middendorp when he left just before the end of the AmaZulu game.

Billiat denies rift with Middendorp

Zimbabwean striker dismisses speculation of a personality clash with Kaizer Chiefs coach
Sport
4 days ago

Mosimane backs Rantie and Affonso to bolster Sundowns attack

Coach says he had no choice but to throw former Cape Town City player in at the deep end after period of inactivity
Sport
6 days ago

Middendorp sees confidence growing at Kaizer Chiefs

Coach downplays Sundowns win as he focuses on facing Cape Town City in the Telkom Knockout last 16 on Saturday
Sport
6 days ago

