Liverpool sign 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham

28 July 2019 - 21:15 Hardik Vyas
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on the bench before a match. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUERS/ED SYKES
Liverpool — Liverpool have completed the signing of teenage winger Harvey Elliott from Fulham, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Elliott, who left Craven Cottage after his youth contract expired in June, became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he appeared for relegated Fulham against Wolverhampton Wanderers aged 16 years and 30 days in May.

The England under-17 midfielder was linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig by the British media.

“To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!” the 16-year-old Elliott wrote on Instagram

“I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player.”

Elliott was part of Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool squad for Sunday’s friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh and the subsequent training camp in Evian.

