Sport / Soccer

Champions League hero uncertain of Liverpool future

Origi has a year left on contract and wants to stay at Anfield

05 June 2019 - 16:38 Agency Staff
Divock Origi of Liverpool lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. Picture: JOHN POWELL / LIVERPOOL FC VIA GETTY IMAGES
Divock Origi of Liverpool lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. Picture: JOHN POWELL / LIVERPOOL FC VIA GETTY IMAGES

Brussels — Liverpool’s Champions League goal hero Divock Origi is hoping he will get to stay at the club but conceded on Wednesday he has an uncertain future at Anfield.

The Belgian striker scored the second goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid and is now preparing for his country’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan on Saturday and Scotland next week.

“I don’t know if I’m going to stay [at Liverpool], but I’m concentrating now on the two games with Belgium and after that I’ll think about my future and make a decision,” he said.

“I don’t want to talk too much about my future right now, but Liverpool know my qualities and the club have recently made an offer of a contract extension. That’s the first step.”

Origi has one more year left on his current deal, meaning there is also the temptation to sell him now before he is able to leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

“I am feeling comfortable at Liverpool and I think that’s important. On top of that we have in Juergen Klopp an absolutely top coach. Obviously I have personal goals in my mind, but I put the team first.”

Origi has struggled to command a regular place both at club and country level but pointed out he was still only 24.

“I have experienced a lot more than most players my age and it has made me a lot more mature. I focus just on the important issues and I know I can make a lot more progress. But I’ve learnt to enjoy the experience that I am going through,” he said. 

Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo may be centre-stage but Portugal’s new stars are ready to shine

Silva and Felix to lead the next generation at the Nations League
Sport
23 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp predicts more good times ahead for Liverpool

Manager points out his young players have their best years ahead of them
Sport
3 days ago

Andy Robertson says his rise with Liverpool is no ‘fairytale’

Fullback says Liverpool will have to work for 90 minutes to beat Spurs in Champions League fina
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Klopp says 2019 Liverpool team are the best he has taken to a final

Sport / Soccer

Cech hopes to haunt Chelsea in Europa League final farewell

Sport / Soccer

Coach Ernesto Valverde vows to carry on as Barca’s season fizzles out

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.