Sport / Soccer

Regional sides arrive in Durban with a purpose and a plan for Cosafa Cup

Some of the national teams are using tournament as final preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

23 May 2019 - 17:49 Nick Said
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

The Cosafa Cup gets under way on Saturday in Durban‚ providing another opportunity for players to be blooded in international action.

It was hoped that Southern Africa’s regional championship would be used by the five Cosafa teams headed to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as a build-up to the showpiece competition‚ and while that is true to some extent‚ most will send second-string squads‚ while Angola and Madagascar have opted out altogether.

That does not devalue the Cosafa Cup in terms of its intended aim though — to provide competitive internationals to the region’s teams at a time when most would be inactive.

Zambia‚ Botswana‚ eSwatini‚ Comoros‚ Namibia‚ Mozambique‚ Lesotho‚ Mauritius and East Africa guest nation Uganda will use the tournament to fine-tune ahead of the African Nations Championship qualifiers in late July.

SA have largely sent the squad that will compete in the African Under-23 Championships in September‚ along with a few senior names that are still hoping to push for an Afcon squad place.

Zimbabwe will have their full squad for the opening games in Durban‚ though some will head to Nigeria for a friendly international on June 8.

So just about every side in Durban is there with a purpose and a plan‚ and that is before they think about lifting the trophy.

Angola’s late withdrawal‚ reportedly for financial reasons‚ means there are only seven sides in the first round‚ split into Group A with three teams and Group B with four.

eSwatini kick-off the tournament on Saturday when they clash with Mauritius at the King Zwelithini Stadium‚ with the Comoros Islands the third team in that pool.

Group B includes Mozambique‚ Namibia‚ Seychelles and Malawi‚ with the latter having named a number of their Premier Soccer League players such as BidVest Wits’ Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr‚ who spent last season on loan at Ajax Cape Town‚ but has played in the top-flight before.

The winner of each pool advances to the quarterfinals‚ where Zimbabwe await the winner of Group A and Zambia the top team in Group B.

SA’s squad‚ led by Under-23 coach David Notoane‚ will take on Botswana on June 2 for the fifth Cosafa Cup tournament in a row.

In 2015 they played to a 0-0 draw in the quarterfinals‚ with the Zebras claiming victory on post-match penalties.

SA then won 3-2 in the Cosafa Cup final in 2016‚ claimed a 2-0 success in the Plate semifinals a year later‚ as well as a 3-0 victory in the Plate final in Polokwane in 2018.

Lesotho and Uganda contest the other quarterfinal.

If SA  make it to the semifinals they will face the winner of the latter tie in the next stage.

The victors will move on in the cup competition‚ while for the losing sides‚ it will be the Plate semifinals‚ where they are guaranteed at least one additional game after making their way to Durban.

The final will be at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 8.

Few surprises in Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s training squad

Bafana go into camp ahead of first Nations Cup match against Ivory Coast
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands ‘gutted’ by Bafana snub

Baxter opts for inexperienced Chiefs goalie Bvuma for Afcon
Sport
1 day ago

Why Notoane will announce Bafana squad and not Baxter

Under-23 coach to prepare team for African Championships and 2020 Olympics
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana coach likes what he sees in Lars Veldwijk

Baxter keen to give big striker a run at Cosafa cup
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Dax is something special‚ says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Sport / Soccer

Cosafa Cup debacle could force Safa to arrange expensive friendlies for Bafana

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach explains selection of Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma

Sport / Soccer

Safa boss responds to Pitso Mosimane's criticism

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.