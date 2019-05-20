Sport / Soccer

Why Notoane will announce Bafana squad and not Baxter

Under-23 coach to prepare team for African Championships and 2020 Olympics

20 May 2019 - 15:18 Nick Said
David Notoane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO / SOWETAN
David Notoane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO / SOWETAN

National Under-23 coach David Notoane is to lead the South African side at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban‚ an indication that the squad will be made up mostly of players seeking to win a place at the 2019 African Under-23 Championships later in 2019.

Notoane will announce his squad on Tuesday‚ and  use the opportunity to prepare for their qualifier against Zimbabwe to be played in early September.

Victory in that tie will see them advance to the continental finals‚ where they will aim for a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with a top-three finish.

SA took an Under-23 side to the 2016 Cosafa Cup in Namibia and ended up winning the trophy with the bulk of the squad that would play at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro a few months later. The side included the likes of newly crowned PSL Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Lebogang Phiri‚ Gift Motupa and Aubrey Modiba.

SA will play Botswana in the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on June 2‚ clashing with the Zebras for the fifth year running. 

They beat Botswana in that final in Windhoek in 2016‚ but were ousted on penalties at the quarterfinal stage the year earlier. The last two tournaments have seen them complete 2-0 and 3-0 victories respectively.

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter will soon announce his Africa Cup of Nations squad and lead those players in preparations for the finals in Egypt starting on June 21.

Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hopes awards will make Bafana coach take notice

Lorch keen to make Baxter's SA squad for Nations cup
Sport
32 minutes ago

Bafana coach likes what he sees in Lars Veldwijk

Baxter keen to give big striker a run at Cosafa cup
Sport
6 days ago

What is Tau doing in the Belgium second division - Mosimane

Sundowns coach says striker should be playing in the English Premier League
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Stuart Baxter to decide on Dolly and Zungu for Afcon poser

Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter reveals Bafana’s preparations for the Nations Cup

Sport / Soccer

Bafana to learn Cosafa Cup fate

Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter would back his players if they walked off due to racism

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.