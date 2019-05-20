National Under-23 coach David Notoane is to lead the South African side at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban‚ an indication that the squad will be made up mostly of players seeking to win a place at the 2019 African Under-23 Championships later in 2019.

Notoane will announce his squad on Tuesday‚ and use the opportunity to prepare for their qualifier against Zimbabwe to be played in early September.

Victory in that tie will see them advance to the continental finals‚ where they will aim for a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with a top-three finish.

SA took an Under-23 side to the 2016 Cosafa Cup in Namibia and ended up winning the trophy with the bulk of the squad that would play at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro a few months later. The side included the likes of newly crowned PSL Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Lebogang Phiri‚ Gift Motupa and Aubrey Modiba.

SA will play Botswana in the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on June 2‚ clashing with the Zebras for the fifth year running.

They beat Botswana in that final in Windhoek in 2016‚ but were ousted on penalties at the quarterfinal stage the year earlier. The last two tournaments have seen them complete 2-0 and 3-0 victories respectively.

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter will soon announce his Africa Cup of Nations squad and lead those players in preparations for the finals in Egypt starting on June 21.