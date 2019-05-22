Wayne Sandilands admits he was “gutted” not to have been included in the Bafana Bafana provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter again snubbed dependable Sandilands — who forced his way back into Orlando Pirates’ starting lineup in February and then could not be dislodged from it — when naming a 30-man provisional Afcon squad on Tuesday.

Baxter’s frontline two keepers in the absence of injured Bafana No 1 Itumeleng Khune — Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams — were not a surprise. However the selection again of Kaizer Chiefs’ inexperienced Bruce Bvuma, who was taken to SA’s 2-1 final Afcon qualifying win against Libya in Tunisia in April to gain experience, seems risky for a tournament format.

“I can’t deny the fact that I’ve been disappointed‚ really disappointed‚” Sandilands said on Wednesday. “I think I was pretty excited. But that’s life right? Stuart has his own reasons and he knows what he needs and what he feels is best.”

Stranger than Sandilands’s omission from the senior Bafana training camp in early June was that he also was not included in a shadow SA Under-23 team for the simultaneous Cosafa Cup in Durban. Senior player Keagan Dolly was placed in coach David Notoane’s Cosafa squad to earn valuable game time coming back from injury.

Baxter said‚ announcing his Bafana squad‚ that Mamelodi Sundowns’ third-choice goalkeeper, Reyaad Pieterse, 27, is being touted for game time at Cosafa to potentially come in as a ready replacement if any of the three senior keepers gets injured. Pieterse has played five league and cup games this past season.

Sandilands‚ with his experience and form, could even push for a first-team place at the Afcon. He came on for Denis Onyango in the 28th minute and did not put a foot wrong for winners Sundowns in the second leg of the 2016 Caf Champions League final in Egypt against Zamalek.

Purely from a goalkeeping perspective‚ taking an inexperienced third-choice to Egypt surely seems risky. At the Afcon, Bafana are guaranteed three group games. Depending how far they go it could be as many seven, so the third-choice goalkeeper becomes a lot more important.

“Maybe Stuart sees something‚ and if any of the keepers does a fantastic job everybody will laud Stuart for his vision and ability to see talent. But obviously if it goes wrong then people can say it was the wrong decision. So I guess only time will tell.”

Sandilands, 35, played 13 league games for Premiership runners-up Pirates in 2018/2019‚ all from February‚ conceding seven goals.