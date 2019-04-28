Police investigate Jadon Sancho incident amid fan trouble in Dortmund

Berlin — German police are investigating an incident in which England international Jadon Sancho was struck by what appeared to be a cigarette lighter thrown from the crowd during Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 defeat to local rivals Schalke on Saturday.

A number of arrests were made amid trouble from both sets of fans, during a tense day on which Schalke dealt a severe blow to their rivals’ Bundesliga title bid.

TV footage showed Sancho, 19, being hit by a projectile as he celebrated Dortmund’s opening goal with teammates just in front of the Schalke fan section. He was briefly taken off the pitch for treatment, but returned to play the rest of the game.

Police said they had opened criminal proceedings on the basis of aggravated battery. The Ruhr derby is generally subjected to a high level of security, with hundreds of police officers deployed to keep opposing fan groups separated both at the game and on their way to and from the stadium.

Saturday’s game in Dortmund was nonetheless overshadowed by a handful of ugly incidents, involving what police called an “unteachable and violent minority” of fans.

Before the game, a group of Schalke fans attempted to storm the turnstiles, leading to delays in security checks. At full-time a group of Dortmund fans attempted to break their way into the away block, but were beaten back by officers.