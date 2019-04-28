Sergio Aguero strike sends Man City top of Premier League

London — Sergio Aguero was on target as Manchester City restored their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a nervous and scrappy 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s side now need to win their final games at home to Leicester City and away to Brighton to retain the title and deny second-placed Liverpool.
City got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute with an uncharacteristically scrappy goal — Aguero’s shot was chested out and cleared by Matt Lowton on the goalline but technology ruled the effort had crossed.
City struggled to get into their usual rhythm in the first half but came out strongly after the break and Burnley keeper Tom Heaton did well to keep out a fierce blast from Aguero at the near post.
Burnley were fortunate to escape a penalty appeal when a drive from Bernardo Silva appeared to strike the arm of Burnley’s Ashley Barnes. Heaton did well to keep out another fierce drive, this time from Bernardo Silva, before City finally took the lead.
Raheem Sterling went close to a second but Burnley defender Ben Mee produced a wonderful goalline clearance to keep the Clarets in the game.
Burnley, however, pushed hard at the end with Guardiola bringing on two defenders as City held firm to claim the three points.
In the early game, 10-man Arsenal suffered a 3-0 defeat at Leicester City in another blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.
Unai Emery’s side were reduced to 10 men in the first half when defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles received his second booking in the 36th minute for a late challenge on James Maddison. He had been cautioned earlier for a foul on Ben Chilwell.
Goals from Youri Tielemans and a Jamie Vardy double ensured Arsenal suffered a fourth loss in their last five league games, three of which have now come on the road.
Arsenal had goalkeeper Bernd Leno to thank as the German made a string of saves to keep the visitors in the contest, but he had no chance when Tielemans sneaked past the defence to head home Maddison’s cross in the 59th minute.
Leicester doubled their lead through Vardy who latched on to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s long ball to first hit the crossbar and then head home the rebound with Leno in no-man’s land.
Vardy grabbed another in stoppage time when Ricardo Pereira dribbled past the defence and squared the ball for the English striker who scored his 18th league goal of the season.
Leicester moved up to eighth and now have a chance of finishing seventh, potentially qualifying for the Europa League next season. Brendan Rodgers’s side sit three points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers with two games to go.
Reuters