Sergio Aguero strike sends Man City top of Premier League

London — Sergio Aguero was on target as Manchester City restored their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a nervous and scrappy 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side now need to win their final games at home to Leicester City and away to Brighton to retain the title and deny second-placed Liverpool.

City got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute with an uncharacteristically scrappy goal — Aguero’s shot was chested out and cleared by Matt Lowton on the goalline but technology ruled the effort had crossed.

City struggled to get into their usual rhythm in the first half but came out strongly after the break and Burnley keeper Tom Heaton did well to keep out a fierce blast from Aguero at the near post.

Burnley were fortunate to escape a penalty appeal when a drive from Bernardo Silva appeared to strike the arm of Burnley’s Ashley Barnes. Heaton did well to keep out another fierce drive, this time from Bernardo Silva, before City finally took the lead.

Raheem Sterling went close to a second but Burnley defender Ben Mee produced a wonderful goalline clearance to keep the Clarets in the game.

Burnley, however, pushed hard at the end with Guardiola bringing on two defenders as City held firm to claim the three points.

In the early game, 10-man Arsenal suffered a 3-0 defeat at Leicester City in another blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.