Gavin Hunt wary of Highlands, the ‘hardest’ of PSL opponents

Wits coach says log positions mean little in the heat of a Premiership game

06 February 2019 - 17:33 Sazi Hadebe
Gavin Hunt. Picture: REUTERS
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has cautioned against judging the strength of opponents on their log standings as he prepares his PSL  log leaders for their clash against Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The four-time  Premiership-winning coach says results are very unpredictable in the domestic topflight and he will not allow himself to be lulled into a false sense of security in Wits’ 20th league game of the campaign against the 10th-placed Highlands.

“Another fight‚ another fight‚” said Hunt as he summed up the Premiership leaders’ meeting with Highlands on Saturday.

“Highlands Park is a hard team to play against‚ if not the hardest because of the way they play the game. There’s just nothing wrong with that because everybody has got a way they want to play. We just have to overcome those things — if you want to win you have to overcome those things.

“You have to be better‚ so you have to match the intensity and hopefully we have the ability to take over.”

On playing  Highlands Park at the same time as second-paced Orlando Pirates who face Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby‚ Hunt said he is experienced enough to concentrate on his own assignment rather than worry about his title rivals.

“I really don’t look at any other fixtures‚ I just look at what we do‚” said the Wits coach who won the league title with the Clever Boys in 2016-17. “I’ve been too long in this business to look and I don’t get excited if anybody loses or draws.

“I just look at our fixtures and obviously I’ve been disappointed when we dropped points so badly this year‚ but  there’s still a long way to go. If it was five games to go I would be really worried‚ but right now I’m not worried‚ we are enjoying it.”

Wits skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo got the only goal when the sides  met in the first round league match in Milpark in October.

Stuart Baxter awaits PSL decision on postponements

Safa wants league games postponed to give Bafana more time to prepare for key Nations Cup qualifier 
1 day ago

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela fined and banned

PSL disciplinary hearing finds soccer boss guilty of bringing the league into disrepute after his tirade against referee 
1 day ago

Soweto derby tickets sell like hot cakes

Fans are eager to attend match despite boycott call 
1 day ago

Donald Khuse was in it for the fans, not money

Kaizer Chiefs legend reflects on how the professional football world has changed since the 1980s
3 hours ago

