Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama slams Downs keeper for time wasting

“We gave them two very soft goals. The first one for Morena‚ the second one with no cover on Msimango‚” Da Gama said.

“So I thought it was very poor in defence. With the experience and leadership there at the back I was very disappointed.

“You know‚ we never talk about referees but I thought the referee was out of his depth. Number one‚ there was a lot of time wasting by the goalkeeper‚ and at set pieces and throw-ins.

“There were times when the goalkeeper would take about 10 or 12 seconds to take a kick. We were actually saying that we probably lost 15 to 20 minutes just on time wasting. But we lost because of our mistakes. And it’s sad when it comes from a very senior player.

“Bevan made a mistake there. Unlucky. And we will try and regroup and we’ll try and rectify things.”

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was incredulous at the suggestion Onyango had time wasted against Highlands.

“I don’t know. But why was he [Onyango] not booked?” Mosimane queried.

“Why didn’t the referee go to him and warn him. And I don’t remember any of that?

“Did you [the media] see that yourself‚ [Onyango] lying there on the floor?

“And I’m trying to teach him to do that. Because I’ve seen even in the Champions League there are goalkeepers lying on the floor. And Denis could have done that against Wydad? But if you don’t do that against Wydad‚ why do you do that tonight?”

Sundowns beat Wydad Casablanca 2-1 in a foul-tempered Caf Champions League group game in Atteridgeville on Saturday night.