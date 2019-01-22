Benni McCarthy says he will not rest any of his Cape Town City players for the Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at home to SuperSport United on Saturday despite a late entry into the running for the Premiership title this season.

City trail league leaders BidVest Wits by seven points but have a game in hand and are arguably the form side in the Premiership at this point.

But any thought of resting players to keep them fresh for a difficult run of fixtures in February‚ which includes clashes with both title rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ is not on the cards for McCarthy‚ who has already steered his side to the MTN8 title this season.

“For us there is no cup games or league games‚ every game is a must-win‚” McCarthy said.

“We don’t toy with the opposition by playing youngsters. We take every competition seriously. We are going out to win it.”

McCarthy’s hand may be forced to a degree by the red card for defender Taariq Fielies in the 5-0 hammering of Free State Stars that has left him thin on options at the back. Edmilson Dove and Kouassi Kouadja could still be injured‚ meaning a likely appearance for Keanu Cupido.