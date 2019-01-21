Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he expected the Champions League showdown with Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca to be highly charged and it met expectations at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians won 2-1 courtesy of two goals from Themba Zwane, but the match was marked by tension.

“Unfortunately when we played them here last year we made mistakes‚ but this time we had ink in our system‚” he said.

“The mentality was very good. We played the way they always play at home and let’s be honest‚ we were the better team on the pitch.

“The score is not a true reflection of the game because we had so many opportunities to seal it and I was not happy because I knew it could come back to bite us.”

It enabled the Brazilians to get their Champions League campaign back on track after a poor start to the group stages saw them lose 2-1 to Lobi Stars of Nigeria at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu last week.“We want nice football to get people to the stadium and also to watch on television but the Champions League sometimes is not about nice football‚” Mosimane said.

“Guys are maturing‚ they played this game the way it was supposed to be played and it is about results.

“We scored two goals and it could have been different.

“But it also shows the quality of Wydad because they scored from nowhere.

“It is not the same game you saw against Maritzburg and I am sure you know what is going to happen to us when we go to Morocco and it is the last match but we are ready for that.

“Hopefully we don’t go to Morocco needing to win.”

An irate Mosimane accused the visitors of trying to intimidate the match officials.

Mosimane took strong exception to the Moroccans’ conduct after the match.

“They are used to winning‚ a loss to them is something different and they know how to manipulate the system by pressurising referees‚” he said.

“It is the first time I saw a referee and an assistant moving out of the pitch to look for balls.

“This happens every week but I have never seen referees going to look for balls‚ but the bench put pressure on them.

“That’s why the North Africans dominate this space.”