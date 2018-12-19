United ran out of patience with José

The 29 goals they have conceded is their worst at this stage of a season for 56 years. For the current crop of United fans and officials who gorged on success during Ferguson’s 26-year reign that is just not acceptable.

Mourinho will point to the fact that after replacing Dutchman Louis van Gaal in May 2016 he won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season, before guiding United to second place and a place in the FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Chelsea, in his second season.

His 58.33% win record is considerably better than that of David Moyes (52.94) and Van Gaal (52.43) and only marginally behind Ferguson’s 59.67. But those figures mask the fact that he has been poor against the other top-six teams, while his tactical approach has alienated just about everyone at the club.

With every passing defeat he found new ways to blame the players while reminding his critics of his previous successes at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

But while City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been thrilling fans with their swashbuckling approach, Mourinho has become the arch-proponent of “parking the bus” — a phrase he introduced to English football’s lexicon when complaining about teams packing their defence to foil his exciting Chelsea team.

His fallout with £90m French midfielder Paul Pogba summed up his failure.

Good enough to inspire France to win the World Cup in July, Pogba has spent the last two weeks sitting on the bench, effectively punished for daring to suggest the team should be more attacking and play like the Wolves team who drew 1-1 at Old Trafford.

The smiling, charming Mourinho who arrived at Chelsea declaring himself “a special one” 14 years ago, has long been replaced by a surly, haggard-looking operator, dismissive of any and all questioning of his personal responsibility.

However, a club insider close to the decision told Reuters on Tuesday the notion that “player power” had played any part in his sacking was simply untrue.

“The decision had been entirely down to the way the club has been playing”, the source said.

Mourinho had been committed to the principle of fast, attacking, high-tempo football for which the club has long been famed, the source added.

Mourinho has repeatedly said he cannot compete with the spending power of City and Liverpool, ignoring the fact that he has signed £400m of talent over the past two years.

He broke the bank to acquire Pogba, yet has struggled to find a way to make best use of him.

Romelu Lukaku came in from Everton and has had success in fits and starts but Alexis Sanchez, who earns a reported mind-numbing £400,000 a week, has been an unmitigated disaster as a striker. Mourinho’s selections and tactical approach brought a tsunami of frustrated criticism from former players.

“Liverpool are streets ahead,” said former United captainturned pundit Garry Neville after Sunday’s loss. “I find it staggering. United were awful. It’s not good enough.”

Liverpool fans certainly enjoyed it and their chant of “don’t sack Mourinho” mus t have made painful listening for the United board.

Reuters