Pirates have a mountain to climb at CAF Champions League

Very disappointing. That is how crestfallen Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic summed up his team’s frustrating performance against Namibian side African Stars in a CAF Champions League first leg first round tie at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

"I don’t know where the problem is‚" said Sredojevic after his charges were held to a surprise goalless draw by a semi-professional Namibian team they were expected to beat at home ahead of the second leg in Windhoek on Saturday.

"Whether we were still exhausted from last Saturday’s final [Telkom TKO against Baroka FC] or the league game against Free State Stars [on Wednesday]‚ I don’t know. Our build up play was simply not effective enough to bring the balls in the area and when we created chances we were not clinical enough to bury them."

The draw leaves the Buccaneers with a lot to do in Windhoek if they are to progress to the money-spinning group phase of the Champions League with 15 other African clubs.

Adding to Bucs’ problem is the fact that they need to prepare to play on an artificial pitch at the Sam Nujoma Stadium‚ something Sredojevic admitted will likely take a lot of adjusting to on the part of his players. "The second leg will be completely different because the opponent will play at home and will have the advantage of an artificial pitch‚" he said.