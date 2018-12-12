Sport / Soccer

AFRICA CONFEDERATION CUP

Chiefs for Durban

Chiefs will host Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the first leg of their second-round tie on Saturday

12 December 2018 - 06:59 Mark Gleeson
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Chiefs and Platinum Stars at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs are to take their African Confederation Cup tie to Durban at the weekend, while Mamelodi Sundowns finally have clarity on their plans after being left in the dark by the Confederation of African Football.

Chiefs will host Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the first leg of their second-round tie on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium with a 6pm kickoff.

Chiefs will go to Antananarivo for the return game next weekend. If they progress, they will then face one more preliminary round before the group phase of the Confederation Cup in early 2019.

In the African Champions League‚ Sundowns are away against Al Ahli Benghazi from Libya‚ who are banned from hosting games at home by Fifa because of the tenuous security situation in the North African country. The tie is to be played at the Petrojet Stadium in Cairo this Sunday with a 3pm kickoff.

Previously they had been told by the Libyans the game would be on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates are also chasing a group slot and have a modest task against Black Africa from Namibia‚ who they host at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday in the first leg of their second round tie. The return will be in Windhoek on Saturday‚ December 22.

The draw for the group phase of the Champions League‚ as well as the third round pairing for the Confederation Cup‚ will be in Cairo on December 28.

The next round of matches is to be played on the weekend of January 11-13.

