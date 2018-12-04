Croatia’s Luka Modric tipped to pip French stars to Ballon

Paris — The winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or will be revealed at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday, with Croatia’s Luka Modric and a host of French World Cup winners all hoping to finally end the 10-year duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the award for the past decade, claiming it five times each, but the expectation is that a new name will be read out as the 2018 winner at just after 11pm SA time at the Grand Palais, off the Champs-Elysees.

While Ronaldo won another Champions League with Real Madrid in a typically prolific year, and Messi continues to mesmerise for Barcelona, both are now in their 30s and neither stamped their authority on the World Cup in Russia.

That could be crucial. As Fifa president Gianni Infantino said recently: “You could give the Ballon d’Or to half the France team for what they did at the World Cup.”

Six members of the France side that triumphed in Russia are among the 30 nominees for the award, organised by France Football magazine and voted for by 180 journalists from around the world. Among them are Paris Saint-Germain’s dazzling teenage forward Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Madrid’s Champions League-winning defender Raphael Varane. Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are also in the running.

The last Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or was Zinedine Zidane in 1998, on the back of France’s World Cup victory on home soil that year. But perhaps the lack of one standout French candidate has cleared the path for Modric, who heroically helped drag his country to the World Cup final before being beaten by France in Moscow.

The 33-year-old was also brilliant in the Real side that retained their Champions League crown for the second year running, and the Spanish club would love to see him succeed 2016 and 2017 winner Ronaldo, who has since left the Bernabeu for Juventus.