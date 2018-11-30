Klopp banks on Anfield to beat Napoli

Paris — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now has to hope that Anfield will again bring the best out of his team in their decisive final Champions League group game against Napoli after Wednesday’s damaging defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season’s runners-up are in serious danger of a group-stage exit from the competition after losing 2-1 to a Neymar-inspired PSG at the Parc des Princes, as Klopp was outmanoeuvred by his opposite number Thomas Tuchel.

The result left Liverpool in third place in Group C with one game left, three points behind Napoli and two adrift of PSG.

Given the tight nature of the group, the Premier League side now have to beat Napoli at Anfield either 1-0 or by two clear goals if they are to be sure of reaching the last 16, otherwise they will be left hoping for a PSG slip-up at Red Star Belgrade.

But while the defeat was Liverpool’s fifth in a row away from Anfield in the Champions League, they have not lost at home in the Premier Soccer League or in Europe for 18 months, so Klopp has reason to be confident. "Of course, I know that, we need a great atmosphere which is pretty special," said Klopp, looking ahead to the game on December 11.

Napoli will need a draw themselves to ensure progress to the next round. The Italians beat Liverpool 1-0 at home in October and have since drawn twice with PSG.