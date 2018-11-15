Mothiba is causing a stir in France‚ becoming a favourite at Strasbourg since arriving there in late August‚ and a striker to watch in the land of Emmanuel Macron‚ Paris Saint-Germainand the World Cup champions.

And it is only his first full season in Ligue 1 since moving at 18 to Lille‚ where he scored five goals in 14 games in the second half of last season after being called back from loan at Ligue 2 Valenciennes.

“Oof‚” Mothiba lets out after a Bafana training session in Midrand ahead of Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria at FNB Stadium‚ when asked about what goes through his mind at the trajectory his career has been taking.

“Oof” is a word he uses a lot — perhaps it is the French influence.

“For me all this‚ it’s like a dream come true playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world. And I’m doing well. I’m scoring and I’m impressing everyone. I’m just enjoying‚ I’m having a good time that side. I’m doing my best. I give everything on the field.

“It’s good to score goals. That gives me even more confidence. So that’s what I’ll do – keep working hard and when I get my chances to score‚ score goals.”

Mothiba has been met with an increasingly warm reception in France. “The club is very happy with me‚ the coach [Thierry Laurey]‚ the players‚ the owner [Marc Keller]. Everyone likes me in France‚” he said.

“That also gives me confidence. I feel comfortable with the guys and that helps me improve my game.”

The heat in Johannesburg this week will make it uncomfortable for Mothiba, who is used to playing in the cold European winter.

On Saturday it is expected to be 36°C. “Playing in the heat here is difficult. The first 10-15 minutes will be difficult, but after that it will go well‚” he said.