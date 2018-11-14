Sport / Soccer

Bafana fans urged to pack out stadium for clash with Nigeria

14 November 2018 - 05:05 Mahlatse Mphahlele
FNB stadium in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS
FNB stadium in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS

Tickets to Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations showdown between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria at FNB Stadium have been moving at a snail’s pace, with only 7,300 seats having been sold by Tuesday afternoon.

Bafana desperately need bums on seats in this crunch match against the old enemy and face the possibility of being dominated in the stands by Nigeria fans if the ticket sales do not pick up.

The Nigerians have a high presence in Johannesburg and surrounding areas and Bafana will need South Africans to show the same urgency they usually display before matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Worried Stadium Management SA CEO Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed the low numbers on Tuesday while also urging South Africans to buy tickets.

“Of course we are worried by the low numbers‚” he said. “We are playing against one of the best teams on the continent and our biggest rivals. There is no greater game to go out there with friends and family and enjoy‚ but at the moment the numbers are not looking good.

“We are selling about 2,000 a day, which is not bad, and our projections are that we will reach about 20,000 by Friday.”

‘We respect Nigeria but do not fear them’

Bafana Bafana prepare to take on visitors in Afcon match as West Africans hunt for revenge
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana may face Nigeria’s teen wunderkind

Teenage forward Samuel Chukwueze has earned a first call-up and could play a role when the Super Eagles meet Bafana
Sport
6 days ago

Coach Baxter hands Serero second chance against Nigeria

‘Fully committed’ Holland-based striker in squad to face Nigeria after walking away from national team in 2017
Sport
8 days ago

Nigeria without three stalwarts against Bafana

Nigeria are missing three key elements as they get ready to face SA
Sport
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
SA teenager tries out for Manchester City
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bafana fans urged to pack out stadium for clash ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Will Aussie Winx be jinxed by British mount?
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Roger Federer skips practice at the ATP Finals
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Why Papier should replace De Klerk against ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

‘We respect Nigeria but do not fear them’
Sport / Soccer

Bafana may face Nigeria’s teen wunderkind
Sport / Soccer

Coach Baxter hands Serero second chance against Nigeria
Sport / Soccer

Nigeria without three stalwarts against Bafana
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.