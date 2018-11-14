Bafana fans urged to pack out stadium for clash with Nigeria

Tickets to Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations showdown between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria at FNB Stadium have been moving at a snail’s pace, with only 7,300 seats having been sold by Tuesday afternoon.

Bafana desperately need bums on seats in this crunch match against the old enemy and face the possibility of being dominated in the stands by Nigeria fans if the ticket sales do not pick up.

The Nigerians have a high presence in Johannesburg and surrounding areas and Bafana will need South Africans to show the same urgency they usually display before matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Worried Stadium Management SA CEO Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed the low numbers on Tuesday while also urging South Africans to buy tickets.

“Of course we are worried by the low numbers‚” he said. “We are playing against one of the best teams on the continent and our biggest rivals. There is no greater game to go out there with friends and family and enjoy‚ but at the moment the numbers are not looking good.

“We are selling about 2,000 a day, which is not bad, and our projections are that we will reach about 20,000 by Friday.”