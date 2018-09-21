Sport / Soccer

How a tough time in Turkey enriched Lebogang Manyama

21 September 2018 - 05:04 Marc Strydom
Tasting action: New Chiefs signing Lebogang Manyama hopes for more game time against AmaZulu on Saturday after becoming match fit again. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES
Tasting action: New Chiefs signing Lebogang Manyama hopes for more game time against AmaZulu on Saturday after becoming match fit again. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES

It might not have been a successful season, but Lebogang Manyama believes he learned a lot tactically in adversity in Turkey, and that he can bring that experience back to add value to Kaizer Chiefs.

Manyama made a decent, if rusty, debut for Amakhosi against former club Cape Town City on Saturday.

He was part of a 4-1 Premiership thrashing of the Citizens at Cape Town Stadium that just might be a turnaround to new coach Giovanni Solinas’s nervy start at Chiefs.

Manyama will hope for more game time when Chiefs, who followed up the win against City with Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory with a near-B team against Free State Stars at Goble Park, meet AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm).

It took three-and-a-half weeks from Manyama’s signing on a free transfer from Konyaspor to be introduced into a game at Amakhosi. Manyama had to be nursed to match fitness having not played in six months, arriving at Chiefs from a 2017-2018 season in which the forward made just 10 league and cup appearances for Konyaspor.

'Three coaches, one season'

Asked to explain why, Manyama said: "Three coaches in one season — it can never be easy. It was a learning curve. It was tough. But you have to get through those kinds of things in life. And obviously you are very grateful for the opportunity. I came out a better man, and came out a better player.

"And it’s something that I wouldn’t say I’ve put in the past, but something that I went through, and in every bad situation I always try to get the positives. And I think I became a better player because obviously the standard there is a bit higher.

"You get better tactically and better technically and you know where to move on the field much better. Because here in SA we know that it’s end-to-end stuff in most of the games. But there it’s more tactical.

"And you realise a few things there: that football is not just about [running at] 200km/h, and actually you just have to move one step and you can get all the space that you want.

"I made sure that I tried to learn as much as possible. And hopefully I can bring it back and add value to the team."

AmaZulu — in ninth place with two wins, two defeats and a draw so far — showed what a tough team they are to crack with a 3-3 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in Umlazi in their previous fixture.

David Thidiela lands in hot water

The National Soccer League has also undertaken to take disciplinary steps against Thidiela once he has had a chance to respond to the accusations ...
Sport
2 days ago

Wounded City lie in wait for Pirates

McCarthy hints at backline shuffle after Chiefs defeat
Sport
2 days ago

In-form Celtic players having a ball

Club’s remarkable turnaround under coach Steve Komphela continues
Sport
1 day ago

Case of assault opened against Pitso Mosimane

Durban man alleges Sundowns coach landed a blow to his head at the end of a match between AmaZulu and Sundowns
Sport
2 days ago

Uganda is litmus test for Banyana

SA are the defending champions and favourites to take the title
Sport
2 days ago

Coach Giovanni Solinas: best of Chiefs yet to come

The addition of Lebo Manyama will make for a fearsome attacking unit at Naturena
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cosatu assesses the Springboks: they’re all white ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Expect to dish out a hefty fortune for a Boks-All ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Lions are primed for Sharks clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
In-form Celtic players having a ball
Sport / Soccer
5.
Can the Springboks keep climbing world rankings?
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.