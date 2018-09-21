Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Banyana cruise into Cosafa final

21 September 2018 - 05:04 Nick Said
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED

Banyana Banyana have set up a 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship final against Cameroon after a 2-0 victory over Uganda in their semifinal in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Tournament top scorer Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe netted for Banyana, who were full value for their victory in front of a big crowd at the Wolfson Stadium.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s side will now meet guest nation Cameroon in the decider at the same venue at noon on Saturday. Zambia and Uganda will face off for bronze on Friday.

Motlhalo netted inside seven minutes for Banyana, her fourth of the competition to underline her quality as a rising star of the SA side.

Kholosa Biyana thundered a shot just over the bar, while Refiloe Jane was denied by Uganda goalkeeper Ruth Atoru after excellent work from Thembi Kgatlana. Jane was again denied by Atoru from a low drive as the home side went into the break 1-0 ahead.

Dominate play

Kgatlana shot just wide and Kgaelebane Mohlakoana missed a one-on-one opportunity as Banyana continued to dominate the play. They increased their lead on 67 minutes and this time Motlhalo turned provider as she skilfully beat two defenders and, with just Atoru to beat, laid the ball off for Seoposenwe to finish easily.

SA are seeking to retain the title they won in Zimbabwe in 2017, as Ellis builds towards the African Women’s Championship in Ghana in November.

