Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced a strong squad of 20 players for the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth in September.

The squad includes Janine van Wyk‚ Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana of Houston Dash in the US.

The trio last featured for the senior national team in March at the Cyprus Women’s Cup‚ where Kgatlana was voted the player of the tournament.

Ellis said their availability is a huge boost.

Ellis has kept the bulk of the squad that played in Banyana’s last match against Lesotho in an Afcon qualifier, with Thato Letsoso as the only new cap.

"We are delighted to have the trio back with us after such a long absence. This is the best news ahead of this tournament‚" she said during the announcement at Safa House on Monday.

"We hope their experience will be valuable to the squad in our quest to build a solid foundation ahead of the Afcon tournament later this year."

Van Wyk has the most caps, with 149 appearances and 11 goals.

But Ellis has been denied the services of winger Leandra Smeda due to club commitments. Smeda‚ who recently joined Lithuanian side FK Gintra-Universitetas‚ is involved in the Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifiers after her side advanced to the round of 32. She has been replaced by the uncapped Letsoso of the University of Johannesburg.

"I guess you can’t have it all. While we are getting three players from the US‚ we are also losing an influential player due to club commitments‚ but on the other hand this is a chance for other players to raise their hands and close the gap," added Ellis.

The other good news for Banyana is that vice-captain Refiloe Jane‚ who has just been snapped up by Canberra United in Australia‚ is available.

SA will use the tournament to prepare for the Afcon tournament, which is just two months away.

"First of all we have to do well as the defending champions‚ secondly we are playing at home and the pressure is on us and lastly‚ but more importantly‚ this is a good opportunity for us to gel. The longer we stay in the Cosafa Cup the more we will get our players to gel ahead of the Ghana mission. In short we will use Cosafa to fine-tune our squad for Afcon‚" said Ellis.

Banyana Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart (Menlo College US)‚ Roxanne Barker (USC Ladies)‚ Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Ma-Indies)‚ Nothando Vilakazi (Falcons FC)‚ Janine van Wyk (capt, Houston Dash US)‚ Bambanani Mbane (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Regina Mogolola (TUKS)

Midfielders: Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (Celtic)‚ Kholosa Biyana (Uni KZN)‚ Refiloe Jane (Canberra)‚ Thato Letsoso (Uni JHB)‚ Nompumelelo Nyandeni (JVW)‚ Hildah Magaia (TUT-PTA)‚ Linda Motlhalo‚ Thembi Kgatlana (Houston Dash)

Strikers: Jermaine Seoposenwe (JVW)‚ Melinda Kgadiete (Bloemfontein)‚ Chantelle Esau (Sundowns Ladies)‚ Noko Matlou (Ma-Indies)