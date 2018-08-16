Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL

Brazilian's striker Percy Tau off to Belgium

16 August 2018 - 05:02 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Percy Tau. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVGE/SOWETAN
Percy Tau. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVGE/SOWETAN

English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian B Division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.

Tau‚ 24, who was the footballer and player’s player of the season in the Premiership last season‚ joined the Seagulls from Sundowns, with manager Chris Hughton immediately indicating he would be loaned out.

Albion’s development manager, David Weir said: "Percy is a talent we’ve brought to the club for the future‚ and this loan allows him to play regular football here in Europe.

TimesLIVE

Kaitano Tembo unfazed by SuperSport coaching gig

‘It’s business as usual because I’ve been in charge of this team for the past seven months,’ says the former Zimbabwe ...
Sport
2 days ago

Top-rated Chiefs jerseys in high demand

Chiefs’ traditional gold home and new purple away jerseys voted best in the world for 2018
Sport
1 day ago

Win a relief for Chiefs' Solinas, but time not on his side

Chiefs bounce back with a markedly improved 3-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory
Sport
2 days ago

Cupido fires City into semifinals

Maritzburg handed their third successive defeat, which contrasts with the team’s bright start to the season
Sport
3 days ago

