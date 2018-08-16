Brazilian's striker Percy Tau off to Belgium

English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian B Division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.

Tau‚ 24, who was the footballer and player’s player of the season in the Premiership last season‚ joined the Seagulls from Sundowns, with manager Chris Hughton immediately indicating he would be loaned out.

Albion’s development manager, David Weir said: "Percy is a talent we’ve brought to the club for the future‚ and this loan allows him to play regular football here in Europe.

TimesLIVE