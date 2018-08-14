Kaitano Tembo unfazed by SuperSport coaching gig

Not much seems to worry Kaitano Tembo and he is certainly not getting overexcited about his appointment as the coach of SuperSport United after being handed a two-year deal a few days ago.

The former Zimbabwe international played at the club for seven seasons and then moved on to the technical staff when he retired.

"For me‚ it’s business as usual because I’ve been in charge of this team for the past seven months‚" he said.

"I drew up the plans for the pre-season and I think the things that we have been doing are what we had already started doing towards the end of the last season."

Tembo‚ 48‚ was appointed caretaker coach after Eric Tinkler quit in March but only made permanent a day before the start of the new Premier Soccer League season.

Tembo says SuperSport have had a difficult start to the season with three games in the first seven days.

"We’ve trimmed our squad this season because we are not in African club competition. So it has been very challenging.

"It was important to rest some players when we played against AmaZulu in midweek.

"Now we have a chance to recuperate properly before our next game on Saturday against Wits."

