Denmark not a one-man show, says coach

Anapa — Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is Denmark’s standout star but the Nordic side are far from a one-man team, coach Age Hareide says.

Nicknamed "King Christian", Eriksen is one of the top players in the English Premier League and has been voted Danish footballer of the year four times.

The Dane arrived at the World Cup on a hot streak of international form, with 12 goals in 13 games. His sensational hat-trick against Ireland secured his side’s place in Russia.

"It’s not quite true that Denmark is overdependent on Eriksen," the Norwegian coach said. "We have a team that works for him but he also works for us. It’s not a one-man show.

"That is the best combination. Christian is a part of the team but he is also a star, a fantastic football player," said Hareide before a training session in sunny Anapa on the Black Sea coast.