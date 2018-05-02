Sport / Soccer

FWA AWARDS

Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah scores a first for Africa

02 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Picture: REUTERS
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Picture: REUTERS

Manchester — Liverpool’s Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah, has been voted Footballer of the Year for 2017-18 by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) to complete the double of English soccer’s major individual awards.

Salah was chosen as Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) after an outstanding season in which he has scored 43 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is the first African player to win the FWA award, which began in 1948.

Salah narrowly beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in a ballot of over 400 FWA members, with the winning margin less than 20 votes. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was placed third.

"What a race it has been between two players who, in a relatively short time, have reached genuine world class. But Mo Salah is the worthiest.… He is also the first African to receive the award and we congratulate him," FWA chairman Patrick Barclay said.

Salah has helped Liverpool, who are third in the Premier League, into the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 10 years. He will head to the World Cup in Russia in June to play for Egypt, who have been drawn with the hosts, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

Other players to receive votes from the FWA were Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Nick Pope (Burnley), David Silva (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).

The inaugural FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year Award was won by Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby, who was also crowned PFA Women’s Player of the Year in April.

Reuters

Salah threatens Ronaldo and Messi stranglehold on soccer

Liverpool forward has scored 43 goals in 47 games this season
Sport
6 days ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: The rise and fall of Arsene Wenger

'An economist by education, he looked more like his nickname, "the professor," than a hardscrabble soccer coach'
Sport
8 days ago

Kenya backs Morocco in 2026 World Cup bid

The country has already received backing from many African countries, including SA, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ghana
Sport
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How speedy Akani Simbine knew it was his time to ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Steve Komphela: dead coach walking
Sport / Soccer
3.
Here is what Steve Komphela said in his final ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sebastian Vettel takes his chance to steal win ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Top jockey Ryan Moore faces Kentucky Derby ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.