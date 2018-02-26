Sport / Soccer

Fired-up Lukaku helps sink Chelsea

26 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Thanks: Romelu Lukaku applauds Manchester United’s fans after Sunday’s victory over Chelsea. Picture: REUTERS
Thanks: Romelu Lukaku applauds Manchester United’s fans after Sunday’s victory over Chelsea. Picture: REUTERS

Manchester — Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored and then created the winning goal against his old team at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win put United back in second place in the Premier League, still 13 points behind neighbours Manchester City, while Chelsea drop below Tottenham into fifth place.

The win was just about merited after a much improved second-half performance by Jose Mourinho’s side.

Chelsea were the brighter team early on and Alvaro Morata, brought back into the side, volleyed against the bar after only four minutes.

The Londoners deserved the lead that Willian gave them after 31 minutes, taking Eden Hazard’s pass and beating David de Gea at his near post.

As United improved, Lukaku belied his reputation for not scoring against the big clubs by equalising before half-time, then crossed perfectly for substitute Jesse Lingard to head the winner in the 75th minute.

Each manager had brought an expensive signing back into their starting XI with Morata replacing Pedro for Chelsea and United’s record signing Paul Pogba picked, although young Scott McTominay kept his place.

Morata was more influential initially, hitting the crossbar from Marcos Alonso’s volleyed cross. New striker Alexis Sanchez failed to convert a good chance for United, who fell behind four minutes later.

Willian, the scorer against Barcelona in midweek, led a break from his own half and took Hazard’s pass before a shot that De Gea should have done better with.

In the second half the goalkeeper was also troubled by drives from Danny Drinkwater and Willian that bounced in front of him. Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois was more impressive in saving a fine effort from Lukaku from a pass by Sanchez.

United were getting on top and Lingard had been on for only a few minutes when he headed in a perfect curling cross from the right by Lukaku, whose performance added to Chelsea’s frustration at not having secured his return from Everton in the close-season.

Their mood was not improved when Hazard had to come off and Morata’s late effort was ruled out for offside by the narrowest of margins.

In Sunday’s early game Harry Kane headed a late winner to give Tottenham Hotspur a deserved 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace that lifted them into fourth place.

Kane headed home from Christian Eriksen’s corner in the 88th minute to make up for two glaring misses earlier in the match at Selhurst Park.

He should have put Tottenham ahead early on when the ball fell to him in the middle of the box after a mistake by Patrick van Aanholt, but Wayne Hennessey spread himself well and the striker’s shot ballooned over the bar.

The England striker was guilty of a more glaring miss early in the second half when Eriksen passed from the right and Kane, with time and space on the left, shot wide.

"We left that very late," Kane said. "I thought it wasn’t going to be our day because we had a few chances, especially me, and Serge Aurier had one at the end too. But we kept going until the end and eventually got our rewards."

Reuters

Intriguing battle for second place as United face Chelsea

Antonio Conte’s west London side have bounced back from two successive defeats
Sport
3 days ago

Mourinho promises ‘big night’ at home after Sevilla stalemate

Champions League win required
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs can win the league, says captain Khune

Kaizer Chiefs are in with a ’big chance’ after Sundowns drop points
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Fired-up Lukaku helps sink Chelsea
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas let the groundsmen get on with pitches
Sport / Cricket
3.
Can-do winger Aphiwe Dyantyi becomes the pride of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls cultivate a ‘positive mindset’ after ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
‘Home side’ India snuff out Proteas
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Intriguing battle for second place as United face Chelsea
Sport / Soccer

Wembley starts to feel like home for Tottenham
Sport / Soccer

New signings make Wenger’s day
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.